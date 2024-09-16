Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024

    TIMOR SEA

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TIMOR SEA (Sept. 16, 2024) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), visits with Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Dave Mazur, commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Fleet, on Dewey’s bridgewing during exercise Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 16, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8645751
    VIRIN: 240916-N-UA460-2478
    Resolution: 6563x4341
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: TIMOR SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024
    Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024
    Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific Visits USS Dewey (DDG 105) During Exercise Kakadu 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Australia
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Kakadu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download