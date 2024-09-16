Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Defence of Finland Visits DESRON 15 and USS Benfold (DDG 65) [Image 1 of 6]

    Minister of Defence of Finland Visits DESRON 15 and USS Benfold (DDG 65)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Minister of Defence of Finland, Antti Häkkänen, speaks with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a visit to DESRON 15, Sept. 13, 2024. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 22:58
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
