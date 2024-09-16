Minister of Defence of Finland Visits DESRON 15 and USS Benfold (DDG 65)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Minister of Defence of Finland, Antti Häkkänen, speaks with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a visit to DESRON 15, Sept. 13, 2024. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)