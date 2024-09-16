U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Minehan gives a resentation during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 21:58
|Photo ID:
|8645573
|VIRIN:
|240915-A-LS473-3001
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|14.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Presentations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.