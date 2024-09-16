Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 12, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), speaks with volunteers at Southern High School in Santa Rita, Sept. 12.

    Volunteers from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and JRM Fire & Emergency Services volunteered their time alongside local residents to assist with preparation for the school year.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    This work, CJRM Thanks Volunteers [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

