CJRM Thanks Volunteers

SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 12, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), speaks with volunteers at Southern High School in Santa Rita, Sept. 12.



Volunteers from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and JRM Fire & Emergency Services volunteered their time alongside local residents to assist with preparation for the school year.



(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)