240916-N-AC395-1035 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 16, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Stephen Bassett, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, cleans a relief valve aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8645348
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-AC395-1035
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.