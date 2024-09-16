Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240916-N-AC395-1035 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 16, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Stephen Bassett, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, cleans a relief valve aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)