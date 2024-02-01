Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap [Image 3 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Brenda Way 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 7, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2, paint poles around a World War II memorial during a host nation outreach cleanup event with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association, Sept. 7, 2024. The Pacific Partnership team assisted the Yap Visitors Bureau in the clean up of four of the known 19 World War II crash sites in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Brenda A. Way/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 19:00
    Location: YAP, FM
