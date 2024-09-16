Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event [Image 55 of 55]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department participates in the 2024 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours Sept. 11 to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event. The 2.975-mile run/1.34-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post. The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building. Nearly every participant also did the stair climb. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8645241
    VIRIN: 240911-A-OK556-4841
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event [Image 55 of 55], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event
    Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2024 with 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Patriot Day 2024
    2024 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download