Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

A team of Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group works together to remove an ejection seat on an F-35 fighter jet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. The maintainers' dedication ensures that the jets are ready for the Air Force's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)