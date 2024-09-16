Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat [Image 23 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group collaborate for the removal of an ejection seat on an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. Their expertise ensures that the aircraft remains ready for any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8645041
    VIRIN: 240908-F-XK427-1023
    Resolution: 4146x2762
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    944th Maintenance Group
    F-35 Egress
    F-35 Avionics
    F-35 Maintenance
    F-35 Mainteance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download