Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group collaborate for the removal of an ejection seat on an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. Their expertise ensures that the aircraft remains ready for any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)