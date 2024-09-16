Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on an F-35 fighter jet using a hoist system at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. The team ensures the aircraft's systems are mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8645040
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-XK427-1022
|Resolution:
|4436x2955
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
No keywords found.