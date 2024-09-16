Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat [Image 21 of 25]

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group review technical data while performing maintenance on an F-35 fighter jet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. Their detailed work ensures the safety and readiness of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    944th Maintenance Group
    F-35 Egress
    F-35 Avionics
    F-35 Maintenance
    F-35 Mainteance

