Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group review technical data while performing maintenance on an F-35 fighter jet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. Their detailed work ensures the safety and readiness of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)