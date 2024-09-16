Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on an F-35 fighter jet while referencing technical data at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. They are responsible for keeping the jets in top shape despite extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)