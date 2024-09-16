Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group review data on a laptop while working on an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. The use of digital tools enhances the maintainers' ability to troubleshoot issues quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)