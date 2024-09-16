Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Maintenance Group use a hoist while conducting maintenance on an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. Their expertise ensures the readiness of the Air Force’s most advanced aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)