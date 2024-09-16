Two Reserve Citizen Airmen review technical data on a laptop while working on an F-35 on the flight line at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. The integration of technology plays a vital role in maintaining modern aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8645033
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-XK427-1015
|Resolution:
|4241x2825
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat
No keywords found.