    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Two Reserve Citizen Airmen review technical data on a laptop while working on an F-35 on the flight line at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2024. The integration of technology plays a vital role in maintaining modern aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8645033
    VIRIN: 240908-F-XK427-1015
    Resolution: 4241x2825
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    944th Maintenance Group
    F-35 Egress
    F-35 Avionics
    F-35 Maintenance
    F-35 Mainteance

