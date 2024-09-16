Heat, Dust, and Sweat: How Reserve Airmen Maintainers Power through the Arizona Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Maintenance Group work on the engine of an F-35 under the hot Arizona sun at Luke Air Force Base, Sept. 8, 2024. The maintainers collaborate with active-duty personnel to ensure safe and ready jets for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)