Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stockdale conducts routine operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stockdale conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240912-N-NO999-3001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors take the Navy Wide Advancement Exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8644853
    VIRIN: 240912-N-NO999-3001
    Resolution: 5705x3803
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stockdale conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement
    Readiness
    Fifth Fleet
    James Bond
    NWAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download