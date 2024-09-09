240912-N-NO999-3001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors take the Navy Wide Advancement Exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 14:44
|Photo ID:
|8644853
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-NO999-3001
|Resolution:
|5705x3803
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stockdale conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.