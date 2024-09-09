Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240912-N-NO999-3001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors take the Navy Wide Advancement Exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). (Official U.S. Navy photo)