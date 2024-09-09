Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Francine: Terrebonne Parish Thrift Store Damage [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Francine: Terrebonne Parish Thrift Store Damage

    HOUMA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Houma, LA – A local thrift store received substantial damage from Hurricane Francine which made landfall on Terrebonne Parish September, 12. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8644852
    VIRIN: 240914-O-DR336-9917
    Resolution: 8000x6000
    Size: 21.16 MB
    Location: HOUMA, LOUISIANA, US
    Storm Damage
    FEMA
    Hurricane Francine
    EM3614

