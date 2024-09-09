240911-N-NO999-3256 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 11, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor holds career training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been blurred for security purposes).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8644831
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-NO999-3256
|Resolution:
|5898x3932
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.