240914-N-NO999-1707 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|09.14.2024
|09.16.2024 14:23
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, USS Spruance Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.