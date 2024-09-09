Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Spruance Sailor conducts maintenance

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240914-N-NO999-1707 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8644828
    VIRIN: 240914-N-NO999-1707
    Resolution: 5667x3778
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spruance conducts routine operations
    Spruance conducts routine operations
    USS Spruance Sailor conducts maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download