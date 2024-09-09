173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing gather to watch the promotion ceremony of Lt. Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, to the rank of Colonel on September 8, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Air Force promotions are celebrated among all ranks and Airmen, to honor and congratulate the promotee on their achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)