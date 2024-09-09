Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing gather to watch the promotion ceremony of Lt. Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, to the rank of Colonel on September 8, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Air Force promotions are celebrated among all ranks and Airmen, to honor and congratulate the promotee on their achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8644561
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-MJ107-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.13 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion
    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion
    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Colonel
    Kingsley Field
    Lieutenant Colonel
    173rd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download