173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion

U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, delivers the Oath of Office, to the newly promoted Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, Sept. 8, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Less than two percent of Air Force officers are promoted to the rank of Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)