    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion [Image 2 of 3]

    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, delivers the Oath of Office, to the newly promoted Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, Sept. 8, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Less than two percent of Air Force officers are promoted to the rank of Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8644560
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-MJ107-1036
    Resolution: 5857x3897
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotes

    promotion
    colonel
    Team Kingsley

