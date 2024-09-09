Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion

    173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Lee Bouma, commander of the 173rd Fighter Wing, left, promotes Lt. Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, to the rank of Colonel, September 8, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Air Force Office Corps structure correlates to increased levels of leadership and managerial responsibilities, with each tier building on the responsibilities of the previous one. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8644559
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-MJ107-1007
    Resolution: 5400x3593
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    promotion
    colonel
    Kingsley Field
    lieutenant colonel
    173rd Fighter Wing

