173rd Mission Support Group commander promotion

U.S. Air Force Colonel Lee Bouma, commander of the 173rd Fighter Wing, left, promotes Lt. Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, to the rank of Colonel, September 8, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Air Force Office Corps structure correlates to increased levels of leadership and managerial responsibilities, with each tier building on the responsibilities of the previous one. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)