    Commander James Henry Lambert

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Commander James Henry Lambert graduated from Auburn University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and English and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2009.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:37
    Photo ID: 8644549
    VIRIN: 240430-N-HS670-5527
    Resolution: 2889x3611
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    NTAG Mid America

