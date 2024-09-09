Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Matthew M. Howell

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Originally from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, CDR Howell attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, from 2002 to 2004, receiving an associate of arts degree. In 2004, he was selected for a Navy ROTC scholarship and then accepted to George Washington University in Washington D.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8644547
    VIRIN: 240422-N-HS670-3812
    Resolution: 3833x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Matthew M. Howell, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

