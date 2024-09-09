Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition First 100 Yards [Image 7 of 7]

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition First 100 Yards

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah J Scott 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army drill sergeants place boards at a station during the First 100 Yards event on day zero of the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition (DSOY) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaiah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8644135
    VIRIN: 240914-A-FP972-1080
    Resolution: 7040x4696
    Size: 14.24 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition First 100 Yards [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill Sergeant
    Drill Sergeant of the Year
    DSOY
    DSA
    First 100

