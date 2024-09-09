U.S. Army drill sergeants place boards at a station during the First 100 Yards event on day zero of the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition (DSOY) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaiah)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8644135
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-FP972-1080
|Resolution:
|7040x4696
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition First 100 Yards [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.