    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 4 of 4]

    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Twin sister Julie Berry (left), mother Janet Brooker (middle) and Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker (right) smiled for a group pose. Brooker told a story about her twin sister wearing her uniform and pretending to be her to prank her drill sergeants during the end of her basic training. Brooker credited her family with a lot of love and support during her long military career.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:16
    Photo ID: 8644128
    VIRIN: 240913-A-LR139-4668
    Resolution: 5496x3670
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, US
    Illinois NationalGuard Soldier4Life Honor Retirement

