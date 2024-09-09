Twin sister Julie Berry (left), mother Janet Brooker (middle) and Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker (right) smiled for a group pose. Brooker told a story about her twin sister wearing her uniform and pretending to be her to prank her drill sergeants during the end of her basic training. Brooker credited her family with a lot of love and support during her long military career.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8644128
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-LR139-4668
|Resolution:
|5496x3670
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
No keywords found.