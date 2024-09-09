ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker the S4 Officer and Maintenance Officer of the 44th Chemical Battalion, who began her career in 1989, credited the Army with helping her grow both professionally and personally. Brooker told the crowd of Soldiers that she hopes her time in service will leave a lasting impact on the Soldiers she has worked with and mentored.