Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker the S4 Officer and Maintenance Officer of the 44th Chemical Battalion, who began her career in 1989, credited the Army with helping her grow both professionally and personally. Brooker told the crowd of Soldiers that she hopes her time in service will leave a lasting impact on the Soldiers she has worked with and mentored.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:16
    Photo ID: 8644127
    VIRIN: 240913-A-LR139-8130
    Resolution: 5496x3670
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois NationalGuard Soldier4Life Honor Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download