ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker of Rockford, Illinois smiles and points to her friends and fellow service members in the crowd as she gave remarks during her retirement ceremony Sept. 13 in Bloomington, Illinois. She retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after 28 years of service but told those at her that she was “not done being young.”