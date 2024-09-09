ROCKFORD RESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Brig. Gen. (retired) Steven Huber discusses the career of Sgt. First Class Melissa Brooker of Rockford, Illinois, during her retirement ceremony Sept. 13 in Bloomington, Illinois. She retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after 28 years of service but told those at her that she was “not done being young.”