USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 15, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-Inch light-weight gun during a live-fire weapons drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as part of exercise Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 15, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)