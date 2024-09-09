Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution [Image 9 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution

    SASEBO BAY, JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240916-N-PV363-1041 SASEBO BAY (Sept. 16, 2024) Japanese contractors transport ordnance on the aircraft elevator of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during an ordnance handling evolution, in Sasebo Bay, Sept. 16, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8643944
    VIRIN: 240916-N-PV363-1041
    Resolution: 5065x3277
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: SASEBO BAY, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution [Image 9 of 9], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ordnance
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Sasebo Bay

