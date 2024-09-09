NSA Souda Bay August Command Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug 27, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Colin McNeill, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, a receives Senior Sailor Of The Quarter certificate for the third quarter of 2024 from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 27, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)