    NSA Souda Bay August Command Quarters [Image 3 of 8]

    NSA Souda Bay August Command Quarters

    GREECE

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug 27, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Davis Duerer, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, a receives Junior Sailor Of The Quarter certificate for the third quarter of 2024 from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 27, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8643930
    VIRIN: 240827-N-NO067-1030
    Resolution: 5556x4445
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: GR
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

