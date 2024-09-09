Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker, Superintendent of Surgical Service assigned to the 86th Medical Squadron, receives the Distinguished Flying Cross with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. Master Sgt. Parker was received the award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86th Airlift Wing base at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)