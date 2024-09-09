Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award [Image 10 of 11]

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center airman receives prestigious combat award

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew J. Parker, Superintendent of Surgical Service assigned to the 86th Medical Squadron, receives the Distinguished Flying Cross with a “C” device, denoting a combat award, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. Master Sgt. Parker was received the award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, commander of the 86th Airlift Wing base at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8643924
    VIRIN: 240906-D-SH479-1176
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.04 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
