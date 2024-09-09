Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35Bs Return to USS Boxer after Training in Japan [Image 5 of 8]

    F-35Bs Return to USS Boxer after Training in Japan

    USS BOXER, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cody Santangelo, an F-35B Lightning II pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taxiis an aircraft on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 13, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS Boxer
    F-35
    Training
    Aviation

