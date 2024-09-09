F-35Bs Return to USS Boxer after Training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) pose for a photo during nighttime flight operations aboard Boxer in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 13, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Luis Agostini) (This photo was taken in color and converted to black and white.)