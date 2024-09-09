9th ESB Conducts Final Construction of Choctaw Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps 120M motor road grader and a medium tactical vehicle replacement, both assigned to Engineer Support Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct final construction of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex (RLFC), South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)