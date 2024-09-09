9th ESB Conducts Final Construction of Choctaw Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A section of Choctaw Road is displayed during the final construction of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex (RLFC), South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)