Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 7, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Zumwalt, left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission chaplain, and U.S. Navy Lt. Davy Chrisfield, a Navy nurse, of Minneapolis, Minn., clean and paint a World War II memorial marker during a host nation outreach cleanup event with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association, Sept. 7, 2024. The Pacific Partnership team assisted the Yap Visitors Bureau in the clean up of four of the known 19 World War II crash sites in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)