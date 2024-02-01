Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 7, 2024) – A sign dedicated to U.S. Marine Corps pilot 1st Lt. Girvis Haltom Jr. after being cleaned by service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 during a host nation outreach cleanup event with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association, Sept. 7, 2024. The Pacific Partnership team assisted the Yap Visitors Bureau in the clean up of four of the known 19 World War II crash sites in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)