SERE Selection Workouts

U.S. Air Force members participating in the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) selection process partake in workout circuits that test the physical capabilities of selectees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week process that determines the eligibility of a member before moving on to the technical training school at Fairchild AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)