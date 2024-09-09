SERE Selection Workouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) selection process line their water bottles and notebooks while they partake in workout circuits that test the physical capabilities of selectees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week process that determines the eligibility of a member before moving on to the technical training school at Fairchild AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)