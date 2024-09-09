Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Selection Workouts [Image 6 of 14]

    SERE Selection Workouts

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members participating in the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) selection process partake in workout circuits that test the physical capabilities of selectees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week process that determines the eligibility of a member before moving on to the technical training school at Fairchild AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8643620
    VIRIN: 120924-F-YL237-1050
    Resolution: 3592x2585
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    SERE
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

