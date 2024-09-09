Odell salutes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell, 185th Operations Group Senior Enlisted Leader, right, salutes Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, at the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2024. This was the first SNCO Induction Ceremony held by the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)