    Odell salutes [Image 5 of 6]

    Odell salutes

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell, 185th Operations Group Senior Enlisted Leader, right, salutes Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, at the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2024. This was the first SNCO Induction Ceremony held by the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8643260
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-KI557-1082
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Odell salutes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Horay speaks
    Lorenzen speaks
    Master sergeant inductees
    Senior master sergeant inductees
    Odell salutes
    Chief master sergeant inductees

    185th Air Refueling Wing held inaugural SNCO Induction Ceremony

    Ceremony
    SNCO
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

