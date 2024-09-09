Master sergeant inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard master sergeants of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, center, Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen, 185th ARW Command Chief, left, and Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th ARW Commander, right, pose for a photo at the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2024. This was the first SNCO Induction Ceremony held by the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)