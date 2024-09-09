U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process undergo an obstacle course to test their capabilities in communication, creitcal thinking, leadership, and followership at Joint Base Lackland, Texas on Sept. 13, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week screening process to determine if an individual can proceed to SERE specialist training, the screening consist of rigorous physical fitness tests, demonstrate psychological resilience, and show proficiency in critical skills like navigation and survival. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8643166
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-XO639-7882
|Resolution:
|3536x2355
|Size:
|731.23 KB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE selection obstacle course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.