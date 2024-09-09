Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    360th Civil Affairs EST Training

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Till 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Raniya Martin-Davis 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, left, and Mr. William Segalla, right, a contractor with Booz Allen Hamilton, helps 1st LT. Martin-Davis adjust her elevation on her M4’s front sight post during a Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator in which she is zeroing her weapon in order to get practice before going to the physical range, on Friday, September 13, 2024 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Anthony Till)

