360th Civil Affairs EST Training

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Raniya Martin-Davis 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, left, and Mr. William Segalla, right, a contractor with Booz Allen Hamilton, helps 1st LT. Martin-Davis adjust her elevation on her M4’s front sight post during a Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator in which she is zeroing her weapon in order to get practice before going to the physical range, on Friday, September 13, 2024 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Anthony Till)