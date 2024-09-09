U.S. Army 1st Lt. Raniya Martin-Davis 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, left, and Mr. William Segalla, right, a contractor with Booz Allen Hamilton, helps 1st LT. Martin-Davis adjust her elevation on her M4’s front sight post during a Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator in which she is zeroing her weapon in order to get practice before going to the physical range, on Friday, September 13, 2024 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Anthony Till)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8643139
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-FC759-4226
|Resolution:
|5372x4188
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 360th Civil Affairs EST Training, by SPC Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.