    Diamond Sharp Award

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stacy M Cooper 

    147th Attack Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Madison Klippel, a Cyber Defense Operator at the 147th Attack Wing, receives the Diamond Sharp Award at Ellington Field JRB, Houston, Texas September 14, 2024. The Diamond Sharp award recognizes outstanding Airmen who continually exceed Air Force standards in uniform, performance and in their community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stacy Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8643016
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-NM971-1001
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Texas Air National Guard
    Houston
    Cyber Defense
    Ellington Field JRB
    Diamond Sharp Award
    147th Attack Wing

