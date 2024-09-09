U.S. Air Force Airman Madison Klippel, a Cyber Defense Operator at the 147th Attack Wing, receives the Diamond Sharp Award at Ellington Field JRB, Houston, Texas September 14, 2024. The Diamond Sharp award recognizes outstanding Airmen who continually exceed Air Force standards in uniform, performance and in their community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stacy Cooper)
|09.14.2024
|09.15.2024 11:50
|8643016
|240914-Z-NM971-1001
|2738x1825
|4.62 MB
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|5
|0
